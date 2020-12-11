Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Oasis Midstream Partners LP with ticker code (OMP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 10 with a mean TP of 13.8. With the stocks previous close at 13.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day MA is 9.84 and the 200 day moving average is 8.99. The market cap for the company is $450m. Find out more information at: http://www.oasismidstream.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.