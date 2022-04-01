Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.1% Downside

Oasis Midstream Partners LP with ticker code (OMP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 20.5. Now with the previous closing price of 23.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.68 while the 200 day moving average is 23.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,160m. Find out more information at: https://www.oasismidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $997m based on the market concensus.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. As of February 1, 2022, Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Crestwood Equity Partners LP.