Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Oasis Midstream Partners LP with ticker code (OMP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.44 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.9%. The 50 day MA is 23.8 while the 200 day moving average is 22.77. The market cap for the company is $1,154m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oasismidstream.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.