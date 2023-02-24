O-I Glass, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

O-I Glass, Inc. found using ticker (OI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 24.8. Now with the previous closing price of 21.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 19.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.85. The company has a market cap of $3,347m. Company Website: https://www.o-i.com

The potential market cap would be $3,849m based on the market concensus.

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.