O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day MA is 11.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.41. The company has a market cap of $1,770m. Company Website: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. O-I Glass was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

