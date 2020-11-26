O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.2. Now with the previous closing price of 12.96 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.21. The company has a market cap of $1,954m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. O-I Glass was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.