O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

O-I Glass found using ticker (OI) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 12.09. Now with the previous closing price of 11.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.41 and the 200 day MA is 8.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,716m. Company Website: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. It offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. The company sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. O-I Glass was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

