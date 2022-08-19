O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 15.83. With the stocks previous close at 14.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,256m. Company Website: https://www.o-i.com

The potential market cap would be $2,458m based on the market concensus.

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.