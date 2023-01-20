O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 12 with a mean TP of 18.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.04 and the 200 day moving average is 14.93. The market cap for the company is $2,889m. Visit the company website at: https://www.o-i.com

The potential market cap would be $2,957m based on the market concensus.

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.