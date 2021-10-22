O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 17.42. Now with the previous closing price of 14.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.65 and the 200 day moving average is 15.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,312m. Visit the company website at: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.