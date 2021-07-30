O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

O-I Glass found using ticker (OI) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 14 and has a mean target at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 14.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The day 50 moving average is 16.17 and the 200 day MA is 15.09. The company has a market cap of $2,313m. Company Website: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.