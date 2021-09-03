O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

O-I Glass found using ticker (OI) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17.45. Now with the previous closing price of 15.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.86 and the 200 day MA is 15.4. The company has a market cap of $2,427m. Find out more information at: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.