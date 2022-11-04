Twitter Linkedin Facebook

O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 12 with a mean TP of 16.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The day 50 moving average is 14.37 and the 200 day MA is 13.9. The company has a market cap of $2,418m. Company Website: https://www.o-i.com

The potential market cap would be $2,676m based on the market concensus.

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

