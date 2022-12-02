O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 16.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.41 and the 200 day moving average is 14.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,530m. Find out more information at: https://www.o-i.com

The potential market cap would be $2,570m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.