O-I Glass – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

O-I Glass with ticker code (OI) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 17. With the stocks previous close at 17.55 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.74 and the 200 day MA is 12.75. The market cap for the company is $2,863m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.o-i.com

O-I Glass, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.