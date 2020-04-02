NXP Semiconductors N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.5% Upside

NXP Semiconductors N.V. with ticker code (NXPI) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 128.95. Now with the previous closing price of 82.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 55.5%. The 50 day MA is 104.52 while the 200 day moving average is 115.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,906m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nxp.com

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company’s product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

