NXP Semiconductors N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential 48.4% Upside

NXP Semiconductors N.V. found using ticker (NXPI) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 133.18. Now with the previous closing price of 89.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 108.36 and the 200 day MA is 116.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,744m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nxp.com

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company’s product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates is China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

