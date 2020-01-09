NXP Semiconductors N.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

NXP Semiconductors N.V. found using ticker (NXPI) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 133. Now with the previous closing price of 128.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 122.3 and the 200 day moving average is 109.35. The market cap for the company is $36,420m. Find out more information at: http://www.nxp.com

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has collaboration with Sivers IMA Holding AB. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.