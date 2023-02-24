NVR, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

NVR, Inc. with ticker code (NVR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6405 and 5300 with a mean TP of 5901.67. Now with the previous closing price of 5057.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4935.96 while the 200 day moving average is 4423.21. The company has a market cap of $16,668m. Company Website: https://www.nvrinc.com

The potential market cap would be $19,449m based on the market concensus.

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.