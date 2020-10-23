NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5760 and 4000 calculating the average target price we see 4802.5. With the stocks previous close at 4399.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4148.53 and the 200 day moving average is 3580.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,784m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nvrinc.com

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers; brokers title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

