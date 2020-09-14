NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5190 and 4000 and has a mean target at 4446.67. Now with the previous closing price of 3953.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4038.93 and the 200 day MA is 3351.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,985m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nvrinc.com
NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers; brokers title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.