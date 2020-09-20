NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5760 and 4000 and has a mean target at 4636.67. With the stocks previous close at 4147.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 4070 and the 200 day MA is 3363.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,933m. Find out more information at: http://www.nvrinc.com
NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers; brokers title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.