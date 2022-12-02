NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5400 and 4500 with a mean TP of 4984. With the stocks previous close at 4639.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4211.68 and the 200 day MA is 4349.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,148m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nvrinc.com

The potential market cap would be $16,275m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.