NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5400 and 4500 calculating the mean target price we have 4984. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4674.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 4402.9 and the 200 day moving average is 4334.49. The market cap for the company is $14,971m. Find out more information at: https://www.nvrinc.com

The potential market cap would be $15,961m based on the market concensus.

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.