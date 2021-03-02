NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

NVR found using ticker (NVR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6440 and 4950 and has a mean target at 5599.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4500.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The day 50 moving average is 4484.63 while the 200 day moving average is 4214.69. The company has a market cap of $16,834m. Company Website: http://www.nvrinc.com

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.