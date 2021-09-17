NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

NVR with ticker code (NVR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7170 and 5000 and has a mean target at 5873.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4935.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The day 50 moving average is 5158.88 and the 200 day MA is 4908.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,913m. Company Website: http://www.nvrinc.com

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.