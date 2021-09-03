NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

NVR found using ticker (NVR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7170 and 5000 calculating the average target price we see 5873.33. Now with the previous closing price of 5177.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5125.84 while the 200 day moving average is 4881.87. The company has a market cap of $18,324m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nvrinc.com

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.