NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

NVR found using ticker (NVR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7100 and 5350 calculating the average target price we see 5962.5. With the stocks previous close at 5320 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4996.62 and the 200 day MA is 4916.85. The market cap for the company is $18,638m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nvrinc.com

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage-related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.