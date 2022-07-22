Twitter
NVR – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

NVR found using ticker (NVR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6410 and 4100 and has a mean target at 4938.75. With the stocks previous close at 4442.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4215.88 and the 200 day MA is 4847.78. The market cap for the company is $14,977m. Company Website: https://www.nvrinc.com

The potential market cap would be $16,651m based on the market concensus.

NVR operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

