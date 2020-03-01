NVIDIA Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

NVIDIA Corporation found using ticker (NVDA) now have 34 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 140 with the average target price sitting at 303.15. Now with the previous closing price of 252.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is 260.85 and the 200 day MA is 213.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $173,383m. Company Website: http://www.nvidia.com

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that are primarily designed to enable branded platforms – DRIVE and SHIELD; DRIVE AGX automotive computers and software stacks, which offer self-driving capabilities; Clara AGX for intelligent medical instruments; SHIELD devices and services designed for mobile-cloud in home entertainment, AI, and gaming applications; and Jetson AGX, an AI computing platform for robotics and other embedded use. The company’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. The company has an alliance with Red Hat; a technology collaboration with Microsoft Corp.; and a collaboration with Ericsson. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

