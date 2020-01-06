NVIDIA Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

NVIDIA Corporation found using ticker (NVDA) have now 35 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 285.15 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have 236.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 239.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 222.48 while the 200 day moving average is 187.28. The market cap for the company is $144,475m. Company Website: http://www.nvidia.com

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors that are primarily designed to enable branded platforms – DRIVE and SHIELD; DRIVE AGX automotive computers and software stacks, which offer self-driving capabilities; Clara AGX for intelligent medical instruments; SHIELD devices and services designed for mobile-cloud in home entertainment, AI, and gaming applications; and Jetson AGX, an AI computing platform for robotics and other embedded use. The company’s products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. The company has an alliance with Red Hat, Inc.; a technology collaboration with Microsoft Corp.; and a collaboration with Ericsson. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.