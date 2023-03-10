nVent Electric plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

nVent Electric plc found using ticker (NVT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 50.33. With the stocks previous close at 46.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.57. The market cap for the company is $7,431m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nvent.com

The potential market cap would be $8,111m based on the market concensus.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures; and engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people; and provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. It sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.