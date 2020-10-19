nVent Electric plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

nVent Electric plc with ticker code (NVT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 24.71. Now with the previous closing price of 19.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.48 while the 200 day moving average is 18.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,302m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nvent.com

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications. Its products also include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It also provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. It markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

