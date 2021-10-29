nVent Electric plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

nVent Electric plc with ticker code (NVT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.83. With the stocks previous close at 32.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.85. The company has a market cap of $5,791m. Find out more information at: http://www.nvent.com

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications. Its products also include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. This segment offers thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It also provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. nVent Electric plc markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc has a strategic alliance with Power Resources International Inc. to provide rail and switch heating solutions to the North American transit industry. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.