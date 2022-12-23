nVent Electric plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

nVent Electric plc found using ticker (NVT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 37 with a mean TP of 42.29. With the stocks previous close at 37.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The 50 day MA is 37.49 while the 200 day moving average is 34.74. The market cap for the company is $6,335m. Company Website: https://www.nvent.com

The potential market cap would be $7,054m based on the market concensus.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals. Its products also include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It also provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. This segment provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The company sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. nVent Electric plc markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.