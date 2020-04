NV5 Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.4% Upside

NV5 Global found using ticker (NVEE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 76.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 81.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.95 and the 200 day MA is 55.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $577m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nv5.com

NV5 Global provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisual–security and surveillance–information technology–data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings and changed its name to NV5 Global in December 2015. NV5 Global was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn