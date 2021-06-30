NV5 Global – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

NV5 Global with ticker code (NVEE) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 87 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 81.75. Now with the previous closing price of 74.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 71.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,013m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nv5.com

NV5 Global provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualÂsecurity and surveillanceÂinformation technologyÂdata center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings and changed its name to NV5 Global in December 2015. NV5 Global was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.