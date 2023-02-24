Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 143 and 65 and has a mean target at 97.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77 and the 200 day MA is 83.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,487m. Company Website: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $49,823m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.