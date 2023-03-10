Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 65 with a mean TP of 96.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.03 and the 200 day MA is 82.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,428m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $46,570m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.