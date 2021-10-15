Twitter
Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 76.06. With the stocks previous close at 70.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.36 while the 200 day moving average is 60.62. The company has a market cap of $40,941m. Find out more information at: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

