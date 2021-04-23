Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 58.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,346m. Company Website: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.