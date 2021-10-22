Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 77.31. With the stocks previous close at 71.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 66.08 and the 200 day MA is 61.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,063m. Company Website: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.