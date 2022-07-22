Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 111.49. Now with the previous closing price of 79.91 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The day 50 moving average is 87.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 82.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,702m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $60,972m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.