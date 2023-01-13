Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.9% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 143 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 100.71. Now with the previous closing price of 74.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.76 and the 200 day moving average is 87.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $39,669m. Company Website: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $53,922m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.