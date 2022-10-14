Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 111. Now with the previous closing price of 82.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.21 while the 200 day moving average is 88.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,358m. Find out more information at: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $63,525m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.