Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 117.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 100.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 80.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $65,680m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

