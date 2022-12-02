Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 143 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 101.95. Now with the previous closing price of 80.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 81.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 89.5. The company has a market cap of $41,141m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $52,168m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

