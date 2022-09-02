Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 65 and has a mean target at 108.99. Now with the previous closing price of 89.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day MA is 84.57 while the 200 day moving average is 85.76. The market cap for the company is $49,349m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nutrien.com

The potential market cap would be $59,922m based on the market concensus.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.