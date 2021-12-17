Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. with ticker code (NTR) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 65 and has a mean target at 80.4. With the stocks previous close at 70.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.15. The company has a market cap of $40,754m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.