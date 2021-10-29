Nutrien Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Nutrien Ltd. found using ticker (NTR) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 77.31. Now with the previous closing price of 69.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day MA is 67.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,034m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nutrien.com

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.